Man arrested in shooting that injured teen outside Joe Mixon’s home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The boyfriend of the sister of Bengals running back Joe Mixon is now in custody following a shooting that injured a teenager in Anderson Township.

Lamonte Brewer turned himself in, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Brewer is charged with felonious assault, having a weapon under disability, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, the sheriff’s office said.

Brewer was indicted on March 16 along with Shalonda Mixon, who is Joe’s sister, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced at the time. Shalonda was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, Powers said. Shalonda pleaded not guilty to the charges when she appeared in court.

When the indictments were announced in mid-March, Powers said Brewer’s whereabouts were unknown.

The charges against Brewer and Shalonda stem from an incident that happened outside of the Bengals’ star’s home on Ayers Road.

On the night of March 6, Shalonda told Joe there were people outside of his Ayers Road home with guns, the prosecutor explained.

Those guns were actually toy Nerf weapons, Powers showed during a previous press conference.

The 16-year-old was carrying this Nerf gun when he was shot in the foot as he tried to run away when the gunshots began, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday. (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

Having received death threats, the Bengals star was concerned for his life after being told armed people were outside his home, Powers said.

The threats began after Joe’s address was “improperly released to the public” in January, a statement from Joe’s agent, Peter Schaffer, explained.

Surveillance video obtained through a search warrant showed Joe walking in the backyard of his home with a gun, but he never fired any shots, according to Powers. Mixon is a legal gun owner and “did not commit a crime,” Powers explained.

It was Brewer, Powers said, who fired 10 to 11 shots at teenagers playing “Nerf wars” on Ayers Road around 8:30 p.m. that night. Shalonda was later seen on the same video picking up shell casings in the yard.

Joe’s agent says the Bengals’ star “interceded” to stop Brewer from shooting the gun.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says video shows Lamonte Brewer firing 10 to 11 shots at teens who were outside of Joe Mixon's home playing "Nerf wars." (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

A 16-year-old, who Powers says lives on Ayers Road, was shot in the foot as he tried to run away when the gunshots began, deputies wrote in the initial report. The victim was transported to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call placed by a man inside Mixon’s Ayers Road home around 8:30 p.m., according to the preliminary incident report and a recording of the 911 call.

The man who called 911 told the call taker he was inside “my athlete’s house,” and the shooting occurred outside next to the house, according to the call and incident report.

Responding deputies stopped a black Honda Accord that was seen leaving Mixon’s home, according to the incident report.

Shalonda was driving the car with Brewer in the passenger seat, Powers explained.

The gun used in the shooting that night was found in the trunk of the Accord, the prosecutor’s office said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.