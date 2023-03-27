Matthew 25: Ministries responds to Mississippi tornadoes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries, a Blue Ash-based humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, is responding to the devastating storms and tornadoes that tore through Mississippi last week, leaving a trail of damage more than 100 miles long.

At least 26 people were killed and dozens were injured as the storms destroyed homes, damaged neighborhoods and knocked out power.

The towns of Rolling Fork and Silver City were especially hard hit.

“The devastation from this storm is heartbreaking and will take years to recover from,” Matthew 25: Ministries CEO Tim Mettey said in a prepared statement.

“Mississippi is an area that we have responded to before and we are in contact with our partners to see how we can best assist them with relief and recovery. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have been impacted by these catastrophic storms.”

In partnership with Procter & Gamble, Matthew 25: Ministries is deploying their disaster response fleet Monday morning.

This includes trucks loaded with P&G Personal Care Product Kits, household cleaning supplies, baby items, bottled water, and additional items including first aid and safety supplies and tarps.

Matthew 25 also will distribute products and provide laundry and mobile charging services throughout affected areas by deploying:

“Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Unit” that can complete up to 100 loads of laundry a day

Duracell PowerForward truck equipped to carry as many as 20,000 Duracell batteries as well as on-board charging stations for mobile devices

Clean-Up Trailer equipped with tools and other supplies to help storm victims clean up their homes and properties.

They are preparing truckloads of other relief aid to be ready to ship to help meet the immediate and ongoing needs of those impacted.

Matthew 25 will also continue working with partners to assess ongoing needs.

The charity is requesting monetary and product donations of the following types of items to supplement existing supplies, for restocking during their response to the storms in Mississippi, and for future disasters:

Monetary donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for the 2023 Mississippi Tornadoes will be used for the purpose intended).

Product donations: The following product donations will be accepted at our facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242: Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count) Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc. Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc. Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc. Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc. First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc. Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation. Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags etc.



Matthew 25 responds to disasters domestically and internationally and provides both rapid response and long-term support to areas impacted by disaster.

So far this year, Matthew 25 has responded to disasters including the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, the East Palestine train derailment, and is continuing response for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The charity has shipped more than seven million pounds of supplies in 2023, including more than three million pounds of disaster relief and helped more than 8.5 million people.

For the most current information on Matthew 25: Ministries’ activities, please visit their website.

For more in-depth information about Matthew 25: Ministries’ humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts, please contact Michelle Jones at mjones@m25m.org.

Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, check, credit card and online donations for ongoing humanitarian aid and disaster relief programs, as well as product donation support.

Volunteers also are welcome to their Kenwood Road warehouse six days a week.

