Mount Healthy fundraiser brings woman closer to lung transplant goal

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Forest Park woman is in need of a double lung transplant after being diagnosed with a rare, incurable lung disease nearly two years ago, and a benefit was held Sunday afternoon on her behalf.

Friends and supporters gathered at Reminisce Sports Cafe in Mount Healthy to assist La’Ticia Copeland, who was diagnosed with Interstitial lung disease in September 2021.

Copeland shared how the diagnosis raised questions within herself.

“I’m like, why? I don’t smoke - why me? I have never drank in my life, but I have this rare lung disease,” Copeland said.

Copeland’s family and friends described her as an upbeat spirit until her health took a turn for the worst.

“When she was first diagnosed, I think we all lost our breath,” said Copeland’s best friend, Pamela Williams.

“I said to her, ‘You seem short of breath - what’s going on?’ She’s like, ‘Nothing...I’m OK.’”

Unusual symptoms such as coughing up blood and being unable to breathe alerted Copeland to seek medical attention.

Copeland says she takes several medications and carries around an oxygen tank, which forced her to stop working as the owner of her soul food restaurant, The Kitchen.

Fortunately for Copeland, she says her support system is stronger than ever.

Through a friend, she met a man who reached out to help because also had the same disease and had a lung transplant.

“‘It’s a rare disease, so when she told me about it, I was amazed someone else had it because I never heard of it before me - so I jumped on board instantly because I was in the same situation where I had to have a benefit, said Damion Freeman. “I had to help....it’s just a necessity. God made me do it.”

Freeman called attention to Copeland’s cause on his Facebook page and also was the DJ at the benefit.

“To see the community come back and pour into her and give her what she poured out, that is a blessing and that’s Cincinnati that’s what we do in Cincinnati we support each other,” Williams said.

FOX19 was told that over half of Copeland’s $5000 goal toward surgery has already been raised. Copeland says she will have surgery in Columbus in April and will spend the next few months recovering.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.