Police: Driver charged in crash that killed UC employee crossing the street

The 67-year-old was a Navy veteran, a father of three and a long-time employee of the university.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Video from prior coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on charges related to the crash in early February that killed a man crossing the street in Corryville.

Cincinnati police on Monday announced investigators have identified 39-year-old Carl Chaney as the driver who killed 67-year-old Patrick Bolten.

Carl Chaney
Carl Chaney(WXIX/Hamilton County Justice Center)

Bolten died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Feb. 3.

A car hit him as he was trying to cross E. Martin Luther King Drive near Short Vine Street around 6:30 a.m. that day, according to Cincinnati police. The car was driving eastbound and hit Bolten but did not stop. Police have noted Bolten was not in a crosswalk.

Bolten, according to his obituary, served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was an alumnus of Western Hills High School, a father of three and worked at the University of Cincinnati for two decades. UC records show he was a financial administrator.

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Chaney on charges of failing to stop after an accident and evidence tampering on Friday, March 24. Officers arrested him later that day.

The count of evidence tampering refers to something Chaney did afterward to the car he was allegedly driving in the crash, a 2007 BMW 328 XI, according to the indictment.

Chaney pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. He remains at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $50,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for April 4.

The crash proved triggering for some UC students after the death of a fellow student last September.

There have been 654 traffic crashes in the last six months in and around UC’s uptown campus, according to data from the Devou Good Foundation. Of those, 21 have involved pedestrians, including the slain student as well as Bolten.

Last week, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval addressed a gathering of UC students and pedestrian safety advocates on campus.

“I know that the University leadership hears you, and we are partnering on making sure that we make Cincinnati and UC more safe,” Pureval said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

