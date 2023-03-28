Contests
2 arrested in Cheviot dispute involving baton

Juan Mack (right) and Barry Stockton (left)
Juan Mack (right) and Barry Stockton (left)(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) -Two men are under arrest in a Cheviot dispute and one of them admitted to hitting the other with an extended baton, police say.

Officers responded to a 911 call Monday night in the 3400 block of Mayfield Avenue.

Juan Mack faces one count of assault after a woman told police he struck her and she had visible injuries to her face, according to police and court records.

The woman told police Mack is her on-off boyfriend, police say.

Barry Stockton, 31, was charged with felonious assault.

He admitted to striking Mack, 47, with an extended baton to stop him from continuing to attack the female victim, police say.

Mack was bleeding from his head so he was transported to Mercy West Hospital.

Both men were booked into the Hamilton County Jail overnight and appeared in court Tuesday morning.

