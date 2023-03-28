Contests
5 planets to align Tuesday night, but will you be able to see them?

FILE - A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15,...
FILE - A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The best day to spot five planets, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars, lined up in the night sky is Tuesday, March 28, 2023, right after sunset. The five-planet array will be visible from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)(Matias Delacroix | AP)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five planets will align in the sky at the same time for the “Planet Parade” on Tuesday evening, and some people are looking forward to it. But will they actually be able to see the “viral Space story?”

Unfortunately, no.

It was originally thought that people all over the world would be able to view Jupiter, Mars, Venus, Uranus and Mercury form a line in the evening sky.

While that is still true, Astronomer Dean Regas with the Cincinnati Observatory says that people will only see two of the five planets.

“Mercury and Jupiter will be too low in the sky after sunset and will quickly set to the ground,” Regas explained. “And to see Uranus, you need a telescope.”

As for the other planets, people will be able to enjoy the red hues of Mars and a “bright star-like object,” which is Venus.

“It’s cool, but not that cool,” Regas said.

Luckily, these planets will be visible throughout spring and not immediately disappear after March 28 as long as night skies are clear, the astronomer added.

For more information on the planets, visit Cincinnati Observatory’s website.

Cincinnati Observatory Astronomer Dean Regas says there will be no Planet Parade tonight....
Cincinnati Observatory Astronomer Dean Regas says there will be no Planet Parade tonight. Provided by Dean Regas, Cincinnati Observatory.(Dean Regas, Cincinnati Observatory)

