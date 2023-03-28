Contests
Bengals sign new tight end: report

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. catches a...
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. catches a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Minneapolis. The Vikings have their first significant setback of the season with a knee injury for Smith that requires surgery and will likely sideline him for at least several weeks.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a one-year contract late Monday night, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

Last year’s starter, Hayden Hurst, left for Carolina in free agency.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Smith, 24, in 2019. He also played college ball at Alabama.

Smith is coming into his fifth year in the NFL but hasn’t played much in the last few years.

He sat out the entire 2021-2022 season with a torn meniscus and missed nine games last season with an ankle injury.

Smith’s had 858 career-receiving yards and nine touchdowns over four seasons.

He is the son of Irv Smith Sr., a tight end who was the 1993 first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints.

Smith Sr. played seven seasons in the NFL.

