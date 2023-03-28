Bengals sign new tight end: report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a one-year contract late Monday night, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

Last year’s starter, Hayden Hurst, left for Carolina in free agency.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Smith, 24, in 2019. He also played college ball at Alabama.

Tight end Irv Smith, Jr. has agreed to a 1 year deal with the Bengals, per source. @nflnetwork @gmfb @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 28, 2023

A good sign for how far the Bengals have come… Irv Smith, Jr. had multiple offers and chose to play for Cincinnati over the rest because of Burrow, Chase, Higgins, and an opportunity to win. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 28, 2023

Smith is coming into his fifth year in the NFL but hasn’t played much in the last few years.

He sat out the entire 2021-2022 season with a torn meniscus and missed nine games last season with an ankle injury.

Smith’s had 858 career-receiving yards and nine touchdowns over four seasons.

He is the son of Irv Smith Sr., a tight end who was the 1993 first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints.

Smith Sr. played seven seasons in the NFL.

