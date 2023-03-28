Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio

It’s the restaurant’s second top ranking in the Buckeye State.
The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery, according to Yelp.(Getty Images/Canva)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suburban Loveland restaurant has the best barbecue in the Buckeye State, according to Yelp.

Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery sits off Wards Corner Road at the I-275 exit in Clermont County.

It was founded in July 2009 essentially as the distribution vehicle for the company’s sweet/savory BBQ sauce but has since grown into a full-fledged restaurant. Check out the menu.

“Fast food is not good, and good food is not fast,” the restaurant’s website reads.

The Loveland restaurant also has the best wings in Ohio, according to a 2021 ranking from Esquire.

Yelp assembled the ranking by ranking BBQ spots using a number of factors including the ratings themselves and the total volume of ratings.

Kentucky’s best is a Louisville place called Feast BBQ, and Indiana’s is Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que in Carmel outside Indianapolis.

But it isn’t sunshine and rainbows from here for Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery (especially with one of its fryers down.)

“We appreciate this honor, but know that it raises the bar on expectations for the consumer and we have to level up to negate the typical onslaught of negative reviews that follow distinctions like this,” the owner said on Instagram. “With that said, if you love our food, we would appreciate your time and effort to leave us a review on any social media/search platform! Thank you again and we couldn’t be here without you!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for...
Wendy’s plans to sell a former McDonald’s fan-favorite item
John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Katelyn Markham murder case: $1M bond for fiancé, prosecutor reveals writings signed with his name
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police
Lockland police were searching for 12-year-old Melody Brown.
Missing 12-year-old girl found, Lockland police say
Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton on...
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Cincinnati hospital

Latest News

Cincinnati police investigate a shooting on Linn Street in the West End Monday night.
Woman shot in the West End, police say
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some great lines this season.
Joe Burrow Foundation gives thousands of students healthy food for spring break
Hamilton, Deerfield TWP fire departments open new training center
Hamilton, Deerfield TWP fire departments open new training center
Vincent Mitchell is charged with assault and domestic violence, while Precious Mitchell is...
Hartwell couple accused of abusing developmentally disabled teen