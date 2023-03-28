Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suburban Loveland restaurant has the best barbecue in the Buckeye State, according to Yelp.

Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery sits off Wards Corner Road at the I-275 exit in Clermont County.

It was founded in July 2009 essentially as the distribution vehicle for the company’s sweet/savory BBQ sauce but has since grown into a full-fledged restaurant. Check out the menu.

“Fast food is not good, and good food is not fast,” the restaurant’s website reads.

The Loveland restaurant also has the best wings in Ohio, according to a 2021 ranking from Esquire.

Yelp assembled the ranking by ranking BBQ spots using a number of factors including the ratings themselves and the total volume of ratings.

Kentucky’s best is a Louisville place called Feast BBQ, and Indiana’s is Big Hoffa’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que in Carmel outside Indianapolis.

But it isn’t sunshine and rainbows from here for Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery (especially with one of its fryers down.)

“We appreciate this honor, but know that it raises the bar on expectations for the consumer and we have to level up to negate the typical onslaught of negative reviews that follow distinctions like this,” the owner said on Instagram. “With that said, if you love our food, we would appreciate your time and effort to leave us a review on any social media/search platform! Thank you again and we couldn’t be here without you!”

