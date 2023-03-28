Brookville man arrested, charged with molesting 5-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Brookville man is behind bars accused of molesting a 5-year-old, according to court records.

Bradley Norman, 42, is at the Franklin County Jail on two counts of child molestation.

The 5-year-old victim last month allegedly told a family member that Norman inappropriately touched her several times, including once when she was playing with Play-Doh, the court records show.

Norman spent the night at the family’s home last month because he is a family friend, authorities say.

The victim’s mother told police the victim spent the night at Norman’s apartment once, according to the court records.

Norman allegedly admitted to molesting the girl but he is pleading not guilty.

A trial date has been scheduled for Aug. 21.

