Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Brookville man arrested, charged with molesting 5-year-old girl

The man allegedly stayed at the victim’s house because he was a family friend, authorities say.
By Courtney King
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Brookville man is behind bars accused of molesting a 5-year-old, according to court records.

Bradley Norman, 42, is at the Franklin County Jail on two counts of child molestation.

The 5-year-old victim last month allegedly told a family member that Norman inappropriately touched her several times, including once when she was playing with Play-Doh, the court records show.

Norman spent the night at the family’s home last month because he is a family friend, authorities say.

The victim’s mother told police the victim spent the night at Norman’s apartment once, according to the court records.

Norman allegedly admitted to molesting the girl but he is pleading not guilty.

A trial date has been scheduled for Aug. 21.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for...
Wendy’s plans to sell a former McDonald’s fan-favorite item
John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Katelyn Markham murder case: $1M bond for fiancé, prosecutor reveals writings signed with his name
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police
Lockland police were searching for 12-year-old Melody Brown.
Missing 12-year-old girl found, Lockland police say
Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton on...
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Cincinnati hospital

Latest News

Elsmere police transfer decades-worth of evidence into their new building
How Elsmere police transferred thousands of pieces of criminal evidence to their new building
California girl with rare condition arrives for life-changing procedure at CincyChildren’s
Girl with rare condition arrives for life-changing procedure at CincyChildren’s
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) throws during a baseball game against the...
Do the Reds have multiple aces in their starting rotation?
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting on Linn Street in the West End Monday night.
Woman shot in the West End, police say