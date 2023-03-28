Cincinnati fired chief without cause, violated charter, attorney alleges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The city of Cincinnati terminated its fire chief without due cause and due process and violated its own charter in the process, alleges an attorney for Michael Washington.

Steve Imm tells FOX19 NOW he is exploring a possible wrongful termination lawsuit against the city.

“The chief was a dedicated loyal and effective public servant. He gave 30 years of his life to this department,” Imm said Tuesday.

“All he ever wanted to be was a firefighter. He was fired without due process and due cause, I believe. There was no scandal involving Chief Washington. There’s no allegation of any kind of impropriety on his part. The charges I believe against him are very vague and have no substance to them,” said Imm, an attorney with the Finney Law Firm.

The Finney Law Firm has a history of successfully suing the city of Cincinnati, including a 2018 case over the so-called “Gang of Five” secret text messages and emails among now-former City Council members.

City Manager Sheryl Long fired Washington Friday due to a “concerning workplace culture that is unwelcome toward women,” according to a city news release.

“City Administration and CFD are working to pursue long-term, sustainable workplace culture change, and Long does not believe that Washington is capable of implementing or overseeing such change,” the release states.

“I want to be clear that I do not tolerate discriminatory, hostile, or unfair working environments in any City department,” Long said in the prepared statement.

“Cincinnatians place their trust in the Fire Department, which is tasked with keeping all of us safe. If the workplace culture within the department is unhealthy, that’s a violation of the community’s trust.””

“The record will show that Chief Washington did a number of things to advance women in the Cincinnati fire service. When everything is known, it will be seen that he was a great friend to female firefighters.”

When Washington was named chief in 2021, he signed a city document titled: “Understanding of Unclassified Appointment.”

“The position of Fire Chief is an unclassified position. Employees accepting employment in unclassified positions serve at the pleasure of the appointing authority and can be dismissed from employment without cause at any time.

“In addition, unclassified employees are not recognized under the Civil Service system and are, therefore, not afforded civil service protections and/or hearings granted to classified employees.....By signing below, I, Michael Washington, Sr., understand that the position of Fire Chief, which I am accepting, is an unclassified position and that I have read and understand the explanation of unclassified positions detailed in this document.”

Washington signed it on May 14, 2021, a copy shows.

While city officials have been mum until Friday about issues with Washington, they detailed those in their news release.

During his tenure, it states, “multiple female CFD employees have voiced concerns about a workplace culture that allows women to be treated unfairly and with disrespect.

“Washington was ordered to deliver a climate assessment, but such an assessment was never conducted,” the release alleges.

The city manager said she invited the social services organization Women Helping Women to deliver training to CFD staff.

Both city administration and Women Helping Women “were unsatisfied with Washington’s implementation of the first phase of that training, as well as his overall lack of concern about workplace issues related to women,” according to the city’s release.

A memo from Women Helping Women describes uncovering the sentiment that “the problem lies with key leadership, namely Fire Chief” and that “language and actions perpetuate [a] ‘boys club’ mentality,” the city says.

Long cited other causes for Washington’s termination, “including an unexcused unavailability during a major fire in February 2022 and a willingness to flout the chain of command.”

On Tuesday, Washington’s attorney said he “is not doing well at all.

“He’s been devastated by this. He’s devastated by being stripped of his badge - what he calls his ‘gold. He’s seen his life’s work dragged through the mud and discounted by a city that he served very devoted for 30 years. It’s very hard on him.”

In a news release sent out on his behalf Friday, Washington said:

“I am thankful for my colleagues at the Cincinnati Fire Department, my friends, and my family for supporting me throughout my 30 years of service to the City of Cincinnati, ”Washington said in a news release sent out on his behalf Friday.

“My time at the department has been one of my life’s most rewarding experiences, and I will forever be grateful for my chance to serve.”

The city’s assistant fire chief over its Fire and Emergency Medical Services Operations Division, Steven Breitfelder, was immediately named the interim chief.

The city manager’s office will hire a third-party firm to conduct a national search for the next permanent fire chief.

City officials say Breitfelder will hold staff meetings with CFD to discuss workplace issues and set expectations, as well as address the Public Safety and Governance Committee of Cincinnati City Council.

A city spokeswoman said Tuesday the interim chief will appear next week, on Tuesday, April 4, before the Law and Governance Committee.

Councilwoman Liz Keating said during a radio interview Tuesday she thought the city manager would come to the Public Safety meeting next week to explain Washington’s termination, but the city spokeswoman tells FOX19 NOW “that is not true.”

“The intent is for Interim Chief Breitfelder to go before Public Safety and Governance next week to introduce himself to Council,” Mollie Lair said.

We also sought comment from the city about Washington’s attorney saying he believes the city fired his client without due cause and due process and violated its own charter.

“As outlined in the termination and charge letter, the Chief was terminated for cause. Those documents were included in the press release.”

Here are the records the city released Friday:

