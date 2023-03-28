Clinton County man defrauds older adult couple of more than $50K, court docs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clinton County man was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for allegedly defrauding an older adult couple of more than $50,500, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Michael Foster is facing three felony charges, two counts of theft from a person in a protected class and one count of telecommunications fraud, Yost said.

According to the attorney general, Foster is accused of accepting a down payment to build the couple a house but did not perform any work, deliver materials, or refund their money.

Foster allegedly used his business, Five 13 Properties, to convince the couple through text messages to give him more money from June 2021 to January 2022, according to the indictment.

