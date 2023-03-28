Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Clinton County man defrauds older adult couple of more than $50K, court docs

Michael Foster was indicted on Tuesday after he allegedly stole over $50,000 from an older...
Michael Foster was indicted on Tuesday after he allegedly stole over $50,000 from an older adult couple, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clinton County man was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for allegedly defrauding an older adult couple of more than $50,500, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Michael Foster is facing three felony charges, two counts of theft from a person in a protected class and one count of telecommunications fraud, Yost said.

According to the attorney general, Foster is accused of accepting a down payment to build the couple a house but did not perform any work, deliver materials, or refund their money.

Foster allegedly used his business, Five 13 Properties, to convince the couple through text messages to give him more money from June 2021 to January 2022, according to the indictment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police
John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Katelyn Markham murder case: $1M bond for fiancé, prosecutor reveals writings signed with his name
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton on...
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Cincinnati hospital

Latest News

Inside Easterseals Redwood, clients of all ages are learning ways to live with a physical or...
Easterseals Redwood helping people with disabilities with daily life tasks
A juvenile is facing two counts of aggravated arson in connection with a house fire in...
Juvenile facing aggravated arson charges, Middletown police chief says
FILE - A girl looks at the moon through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sunday, May 15,...
5 planets to align Tuesday night, but will you be able to see them?
Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School in Covington, according to...
NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs