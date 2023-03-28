Court docs: Police arrest woman 10 months after she escaped ‘hospital hold’

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Mt. Carmel woman was arrested on Monday after she fled from police back in May 2022, court documents say.

Jessica Bray, 39, had a felony warrant from Florida and a local warrant for her arrest, according to an affidavit.

When police confronted Bray, she gave them a fake name, birthday and social security number in an attempt to “conceal her warrants,” the affidavit says.

Officers placed the 39-year-old on a “hospital hold” at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, court documents say. She later escaped and was not arrested until 10 months later.

Bray is being charged with escape and falsification and was given a $6,000 bond in court.

It is unknown what her warrants were for or why she was at the hospital in the first place.

