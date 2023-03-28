Easterseals Redwood helping people with disabilities with daily life tasks

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - Inside Easterseals Redwood, clients of all ages are learning ways to live with a physical or mental disability.

Easterseals Redwood serves people with developmental disabilities, veterans and those with financial hardships.

In recent years, assistive technology has come a long way in helping people with disabilities to better communicate and complete daily tasks.

At the Assistive Technology Resource Center (ATRC) in Fort Mitchell, they have 1,700 pieces of that type of equipment.

Not only are these items available to clients that come to Easterseals Redwood, but members of the public can also rent the equipment.

In the past year, the ATRC has helped 310 individuals with loans ranging from four to 10 months.

“We have over 1,700 pieces of assistive technology in our center,” says Betsy Eiserman with Easterseals Redwood. “We would love to see empty shelves every day because that means the needs have been met, and they’re building independence.”

Shelley Lane is a client at Easterseals Redwood who uses assistive technology to communicate.

“It allows someone who is nonverbal, or who has difficulty being understood to use simple a device,” says Eiserman, “And those go from no technology to high technology.”

If anyone in the community wants to learn more about the Assistive Technology Resource Center or needs equipment, call 859-331-0880.

