A Few Light Showers Tuesday PM, Nice Opening Day

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be a weak wave moving in Tuesday that will bring us a chance for a brief shower in the afternoon and evening hours. It will be pleasant otherwise with a high of 51º. Overnight will be cold with lows in the 20s meaning Wednesday morning will be cold and frosty.

Opening Day on Thursday looks picture perfect! It will be a little cold in the morning but great weather in the afternoon for the parade and first pitch. It will be mostly sunny, high 62º.

Friday looks very wet with showers across the region much of the day. It will be breezy too. That rain continues Saturday morning with dry weather by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be very nice with mostly sunny skies and a high of 59º.

We are keeping a close eye on Friday and Saturday. Friday rain will be the headliner and for Saturday, once again, it is gusty winds, possibly gusting as high as 50 mph.

