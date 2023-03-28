Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Flyers ‘overwhelmed’ by US travel, industry groups say

An industry group says U.S. air travel is ‘overwhelmed’ and that’s putting off some flyers.
An industry group says U.S. air travel is ‘overwhelmed’ and that’s putting off some flyers.(WFAA / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spring break season air travel is in full swing, and the U.S. Travel Association said airports are overwhelmed with the demand.

Officials at Miami International Airport are telling flyers to arrive three hours before a domestic flight.

The usual guidance is two hours.

Still, experts said some potential flyers are avoiding the skies because they are concerned about safety after a series of close calls on runways.

Last year’s meltdowns from weather and failing technology are also fresh in their minds.

According to figures from the Transportation Security Administration, travel this March is about 3% slower than in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police
John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Katelyn Markham murder case: $1M bond for fiancé, prosecutor reveals writings signed with his name
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton on...
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Cincinnati hospital

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
In North Carolina, Biden to compare economic plan with GOP’s
Tri-State mother shining a light on Sudden Unexpected Death in Childhood
Shining a light on Sudden Unexpected Death in Childhood
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy calls on Biden to schedule meeting on debt ceiling
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy says Biden hasn't negotiated yet on debt ceiling
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter