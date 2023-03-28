Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

How Elsmere police transferred thousands of pieces of criminal evidence to their new building

The painstaking process took days to complete.
Elsmere police transfer decades-worth of evidence into their new building
Elsmere police transfer decades-worth of evidence into their new building
By Payton Marshall
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Elsmere Police Department recently moved more than 5,800 pieces of evidence dating back decades to a new storage unit at the department’s new location.

FOX19′s Payton Marshall got an exclusive inside look at how it happened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wendy's says its wrap is different because the chicken isn’t fried and is bigger – making for...
Wendy’s plans to sell a former McDonald’s fan-favorite item
John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Katelyn Markham murder case: $1M bond for fiancé, prosecutor reveals writings signed with his name
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police
Lockland police were searching for 12-year-old Melody Brown.
Missing 12-year-old girl found, Lockland police say
Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton on...
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Cincinnati hospital

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Brookville man arrested, charged with molesting 5-year-old girl
California girl with rare condition arrives for life-changing procedure at CincyChildren’s
Girl with rare condition arrives for life-changing procedure at CincyChildren’s
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) throws during a baseball game against the...
Do the Reds have multiple aces in their starting rotation?
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting on Linn Street in the West End Monday night.
Woman shot in the West End, police say