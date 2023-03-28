Juvenile facing aggravated arson charges, Middletown police chief says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenage boy is facing two counts of aggravated arson in connection with a house fire in Middletown Monday night, the police chief confirms.

Middletown firefighters were sent to the scene on Charles Street near the intersection of Church Avenue around 7:10 pm.

Crews discovered fire on the first floor of a two-story home which spread to the second floor before being brought under control, according to Fire Marshal Capt. Frank Baughman.

Capt. Baughman says police and members of the Middletown Arson Task Force reviewed security camera video which led them to the teen.

The juvenile is being held at the Butler County Juvenile Center in Hamilton.

His name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Capt. Baughman at (513) 425-7996.

