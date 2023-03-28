Mainly dry weather until Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today will be mainly dry with a chance for a brief, light shower. Otherwise tonight will be clear and chilly with frost possible in the morning. Low 30.

Wednesday will be mainly dry and warmer. High 56. There is a small chance for a stray shower tomorrow evening, otherwise it will be dry and warmer.

Opening Day looks about perfect Thursday. It will be mostly sunny and warmer. It will be a little chilly in the morning but by the parade and first pitch, the weather will be just about as good as it gets this time of year. The temperature at first pitch will be near 60.

A strong front will bring us the chance for strong to possibly severe storms Friday and Saturday morning. Winds will be high with gusts approaching 50mph at times. Rainfall totals look to be around an inch.

The rain will end Saturday morning with a high of 60. Sunday and Monday look great with more storms possible Tuesday.

