Man shot on Metro bus in Mt. Lookout

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 43-year-old man was shot on a Metro bus in Mt. Lookout overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

The bus was likely pulled over when it happened at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on a normal Metro route at Delta and Linwood avenues, according to Captain Joe Richardson, the night chief.

Only the victim, shooting suspect and bus driver were on board when at least one shot rang out, he said.

“I think they were already pulled over,” he told FOX19 NOW. “The bus driver was in the process of getting a snack or just got them.”

The victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he said.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The suspect, a teenager who wore a black bubble coat, fled on Linwood Avenue and remains at large, according to Captain Richardson.

FOX19 NOW has a request for comment from a Metro spokesman.

We will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.