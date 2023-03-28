Contests
Man shot on Metro bus in Mt. Lookout

Cincinnati police on scene investiging a shooting on a Metro bus in Mt. Lookout early Tuesday....
Cincinnati police on scene investiging a shooting on a Metro bus in Mt. Lookout early Tuesday. A 43-year-old man was shot in his abdoment and taken to a hospital, police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 43-year-old man was shot on a Metro bus in Mt. Lookout overnight, according to Cincinnati police.

The bus was likely pulled over when it happened at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on a normal Metro route at Delta and Linwood avenues, according to Captain Joe Richardson, the night chief.

Only the victim, shooting suspect and bus driver were on board when at least one shot rang out, he said.

“I think they were already pulled over,” he told FOX19 NOW. “The bus driver was in the process of getting a snack or just got them.”

The victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he said.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The suspect, a teenager who wore a black bubble coat, fled on Linwood Avenue and remains at large, according to Captain Richardson.

FOX19 NOW has a request for comment from a Metro spokesman.

We will continue to update this breaking story.

