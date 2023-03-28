NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a Northern Kentucky teacher was arrested on child porn related charges.

Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School on two felony charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Wilmington Police Detective Codey Juillerat.

The crimes happened in Ohio on Sep. 25, 2022, and were discovered by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) organization, the detective explained.

Clinton County Court documents say a Reddit user, later identified as Morren, posted a photo of a naked minor to his account.

More than a month later on Nov. 14, 2022, ICAC referred Morren’s case to Wilmington police since the crimes occurred in their jurisdiction, Juillerat said.

Morren was booked into the Kenton County Jail Tuesday following his arrest.

The 47-year-old is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for an extradition hearing back to Ohio to face the charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.