Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Only paid subscribers to show in special Twitter feed, Musk says

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. ...
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CEO Elon Musk says that soon, only paid subscribers will show up in the “For You” feed.

Starting April 15, the tab you see when you first sign in will only recommend accounts that pay for premium Twitter service.

Also, non-subscribers will not be allowed to vote in polls.

Musk said the change was to fight bot accounts, but he has also been pushing people to pay $84 a year for Twitter.

Last week, Musk announced that the free blue checkmark for legacy verified accounts given to celebrities, public officials, journalists and notable organizations was going away on April 1.

Users who want to keep it will soon have to pay for the premium Twitter service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police
John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Katelyn Markham murder case: $1M bond for fiancé, prosecutor reveals writings signed with his name
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton on...
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Cincinnati hospital

Latest News

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news...
AP sources: Harris/Rales group submits bid for Commanders
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.
Driver hands deputy ‘Get out of jail free’ Monopoly card during traffic stop
Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington...
Cincinnati fired chief without cause, violated charter, attorney alleges
Fed official Michael Barr testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing regarding the...
Fed official: Bank rules under review in wake of SVB failure