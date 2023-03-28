Shining a light on Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State mother has made it her mission to raise awareness of Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood after her 9-year-old son died in 2021.

JJ Day passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Jan. 9. He was a third-grader at Mason Elementary School.

“He was dynamic. I mean he was absolutely spectacular,” JJ’s mom, Kristen Day, said.

Kristen says JJ went to sleep in the basement with his sisters, something they all normally did on school break.

“I remember the night before dinner and he was laughing a lot. The next morning, we noted that he was kind of sleeping in late which was not unusual for him. He was our one who liked to sleep. I thought, you know, I’m going to wake him up before I leave and I went downstairs, and that’s when we found him,” Kristen said.

The family later learned that JJ passed away from Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood or SUDC.

Every year in the U.S., close to 400 children are lost to SUCD, according to the SUDC Foundation.

Most often, a seemingly healthy child between the ages of 1 and 18 goes to sleep and never wakes up.

At this point, it is not known what causes SUDC, and how to predict or prevent it.

“I had not known about SUDC until it happened to us,” Kristen said.

Governor Mike DeWine has declared March SUDC Awareness Month.

The governor’s proclamation now sits beside JJ’s picture in the Day home as a reminder that he is continuing to make a difference.

“I feel like the more people that know about it, the more people are going to want to raise awareness, donate or want to get invested because you may know somebody you may have come to know somebody. Unfortunately, if you come to know somebody you can be a

The SUDC Foundation says landmarks in cities across the U.S., like the Eiffel Tower at Kings Island, will be lit in blue and yellow to shine a light on SUDC.

You can learn more here about SUDC or follow Kristen’s Facebook page.

