Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

The St. Mary’s Academy students say they’re showing a new way to look at a two-thousand-year-old formula.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two high school seniors from New Orleans East have caused a stir among mathematicians at a recent conference.

The St. Mary’s Academy students say they’re showing a new way to look at a two-thousand-year-old formula.

You might remember, or happily forgot, the Pythagorean theorem from high school.

If you need a refresher, the term a squared plus b squared equals c squared--- is a basic part of geometry and all the advanced maths.

It’s used to calculate all sorts of things from construction to GPS.

While more than 350 proofs are known to show why it works, 17-year-olds Calcea Johnson and Ne’kiya Jackson presented what they believe are four more brand-new proofs at the American Mathematical Society Southeastern Regional Conference in Atlanta.

What’s more, since the theory is the basis of trigonometry, it’s said there are no trigonometric proofs. But these young ladies say differently.

Their presentation got a lot of attention. A high level of interest in a group more geared toward collegiate and professional mathematicians.

“I saw like a bunch of people like this, and like, writing down stuff and pulling up things on their computers like, oh, like the connections and I was like, wow, they really connected with this,” Johnson said.

“Afterwards, we got a lot of congratulations,” Jackson said. “Some people apparently started recording.”

Catherine Roberts, the executive director of the American Mathematical Society, said the organization is thrilled to have young people with such a deep interest in math research. She is encouraging the students to submit their work for peer review.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police
John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Katelyn Markham murder case: $1M bond for fiancé, prosecutor reveals writings signed with his name
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton on...
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Cincinnati hospital

Latest News

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington...
Cincinnati fired chief without cause, violated charter, attorney alleges
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
JJ Day, a third grader at Mason Elementary School, died in 2021 of Sudden Unexpected Death in...
Shining a light on Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood
Jessica Bray, 39, is accused of escaping from a "hospital hold" at UC Medical Center and making...
Court docs: Police arrest woman 10 months after she escaped ‘hospital hold’
Opening Day looks great
Warmer weather coming