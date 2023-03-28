Contests
UC Health team that cared for Damar Hamlin to be honored on Reds Opening Day

The team members will be honored during an on-field pregame ceremony.
University of Cincinnati Medical Center's healthcare providers thanked for on-field care of...
University of Cincinnati Medical Center's healthcare providers thanked for on-field care of Damar Hamlin.(UC Health)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Members of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who took care of Damar Hamlin will join the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on Thursday.

The group, comprising healthcare workers in UCMC’s emergency medicine, cardiology and environmental services departments, will present the Reds organization with the annual Findlay Market fruit basket during the on-field pre-game ceremony.

“Findlay Market is so proud and honored to be part of such an incredible community, including these men and women who are making a difference each and every day,” a parade spokesperson said Tuesday. “Our partnership with UC Health is just one reminder of how this parade is bigger than a public market and it is bigger than baseball. It is the true coming together of the people of our city in so many ways. We look forward to the deserved cheers and recognition for our friends at UC Health on Thursday.”

Hamlin’s UC Health care team was also recognized at the NFL Honors event and on the field before Super Bowl 57.

The 104th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will touch off Thursday at noon. Last year’s event drew more than 130,000 to Over-the-Rhine and Downtown Cincinnati.

The parade will feature 156 units including a Bengals kicker/punters float and a Bengals Super Bowl alumni float. The grand marshals will be a pair of former Reds pitchers in Bronson Arroyo and Danny Graves.

