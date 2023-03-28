Woman shot in the West End, police say
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End Monday night.
Officers responded around 6 p.m. to Linn Street between Findlay Street and York Street.
EMS transported a woman to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.
An off-duty firefighter helped at the scene.
We will update this story as more information surfaces.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.