Woman shot in the West End, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End Monday night.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to Linn Street between Findlay Street and York Street.

EMS transported a woman to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.

An off-duty firefighter helped at the scene.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

BREAKING: A woman was shot on Linn st near Charlotte St. CPD says she’s in surgery. An off-duty firefighter helped provide aid to the victim. CPD is investigating if it was self defense @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/riuuV7kEYv — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) March 27, 2023

