Woman shot in the West End, police say

Cincinnati police investigate a shooting on Linn Street in the West End Monday night.
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting on Linn Street in the West End Monday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in the West End Monday night.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to Linn Street between Findlay Street and York Street.

EMS transported a woman to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.

An off-duty firefighter helped at the scene.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

