Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Woman used car as weapon to run over man, court docs

Darbi Allen
Darbi Allen(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is accused of using her car as a weapon and purposely running over a man, seriously injuring him, court records show.

Darbi Allen, 27, of Silverton is under arrest on a felonious assault charge.

It happened Saturday Downtown in the 1000 block of Broadway Street, according to an affidavit.

“Per victim statement and video evidence, Darbi Allen used her motor vehicle... as a weapon. Darbi Allen ran over the victim, causing serious physical harm,” police wrote in the court record. “Victim has fractured ribs, a sprained wrist and abrasions to his face.”

Allen appeared in court Tuesday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police
John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Katelyn Markham murder case: $1M bond for fiancé, prosecutor reveals writings signed with his name
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Eric Fiebig, 44, walked away from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Clifton on...
Search underway for inmate who escaped from Cincinnati hospital

Latest News

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long fired Cincinnati Fire Department Chief Michael Washington...
Cincinnati fired chief without cause, violated charter, attorney alleges
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
JJ Day, a third grader at Mason Elementary School, died in 2021 of Sudden Unexpected Death in...
Shining a light on Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood
Jessica Bray, 39, is accused of escaping from a "hospital hold" at UC Medical Center and making...
Court docs: Police arrest woman 10 months after she escaped ‘hospital hold’
Opening Day looks great
Warmer weather coming