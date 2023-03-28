Woman used car as weapon to run over man, court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is accused of using her car as a weapon and purposely running over a man, seriously injuring him, court records show.

Darbi Allen, 27, of Silverton is under arrest on a felonious assault charge.

It happened Saturday Downtown in the 1000 block of Broadway Street, according to an affidavit.

“Per victim statement and video evidence, Darbi Allen used her motor vehicle... as a weapon. Darbi Allen ran over the victim, causing serious physical harm,” police wrote in the court record. “Victim has fractured ribs, a sprained wrist and abrasions to his face.”

Allen appeared in court Tuesday morning.

