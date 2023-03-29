1 hospitalized in College Hill crash
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hurt and rushed to the hospital in a College Hill crash early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at Hamilton Avenue and North Bend Road around 2 a.m.
The cause remains under investigation.
