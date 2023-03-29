1 hospitalized in College Hill crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was hurt and rushed to the hospital in a College Hill crash early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at Hamilton Avenue and North Bend Road around 2 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation.

