2 injured in Northern Kentucky shooting, troopers say

Two people were injured after a shooting that occurred in Falmouth, Kentucky on March 29.
Two people were injured after a shooting that occurred in Falmouth, Kentucky on March 29.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway after two people were taken to the hospital, according to Kentucky State Police.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Ruby Ridge Road at approximately 3:15 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and another with a non-firearm-related injury, Trooper David Jones said.

The man with a gunshot wound was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by air care and the other subject was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Grant County by Pendleton County EMS, Jones said.

The condition of the people injured is unknown at this time.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

