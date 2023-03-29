Contests
Sheriff: 6 employees at NKY jail exposed to substance, treated for overdose

(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after six employees at the Grant County Detention Center were exposed to an unknown substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jailer Mike Webster, four deputy jailers and a nurse responded to a medical emergency in a cell sometime Tuesday, the sheriff says.

The six employees were exposed to the contraband substance during that response. They were subsequently “narcaned” and “treated for overdose,” the sheriff’s release reads.

Narcan is a name-brand version of the opioid antidote naloxone. It reverses the effects of exposure to opioids including heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control advises naloxone can be used as a precaution even in the absence of direct exposure to an opioid due to its safety and lack of serious side effects.

Kentucky State Police is assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation and remediation of the contraband from the jail.

