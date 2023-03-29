Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A barge is on fire on the Ohio River near Sayler Park. US-50/River Road is closed in the area.

Cincinnati police and firefighters are involved in a heavy response between Bender Road and Anderson Ferry Road.

There is a shelter-in-place order in effect. Residents within 0.5 miles of the location are urged to turn off their HVAC and stay indoors.

“The fire is smoky due to diesel fuel involved, but there are no other known hazardous materials involved,” a Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center spokesperson said.

Close-up footage of the barge fire on the Ohio River that's causing a shelter-in-place in the Sayler Park neighborhood of Cincinnati https://t.co/U4BjCc2nKS pic.twitter.com/pLlm9VzZii — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) March 29, 2023

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicular and Pedestrian traffic has been restricted in the 5400-5600 block of River Road. Per @CincyFireEMS, please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/Sgejibm9f0 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) March 29, 2023

Emergency #CincyAlert Update – Regarding barge fire, no known hazardous materials involved. Diesel fuel burning, creating smoky conditions. — City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) March 29, 2023

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

It’s the second barge-related incident on the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Louisville in the last 48 hours. Our sister station reports two barges broke loose from a vessel near the McAlpine Dam early Tuesday.

One of the cargo holds contained around 1,400 tons of methanol, though air quality samples have not shown evidence of hazards that pose a health risk, officials have said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.