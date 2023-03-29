Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A barge is on fire on the Ohio River near Sayler Park. US-50/River Road is closed in the area.

Cincinnati police and firefighters are involved in a heavy response between Bender Road and Anderson Ferry Road.

There is a shelter-in-place order in effect. Residents within 0.5 miles of the location are urged to turn off their HVAC and stay indoors.

“The fire is smoky due to diesel fuel involved, but there are no other known hazardous materials involved,” a Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center spokesperson said.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

It’s the second barge-related incident on the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Louisville in the last 48 hours. Our sister station reports two barges broke loose from a vessel near the McAlpine Dam early Tuesday.

One of the cargo holds contained around 1,400 tons of methanol, though air quality samples have not shown evidence of hazards that pose a health risk, officials have said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School in Covington, according to...
NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs
An investigation is underway after six employees and an inmate at the Grant County Detention...
Fire chief suspects 6 NKY jail workers, inmate exposed to ‘fentanyl with some type of opioid in it’
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police

Latest News

Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin waves after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page...
Mangine fam, Damar Hamlin testify on behalf of Access to AEDs Act
4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion
Mother charged in death of her children after West Chester apartment fire
Kentucky legislatures override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto on SB 150.
Kentucky General Assembly overrides governor’s veto on heavily debated transgender, education bill