Carjackers caught after unable to drive vehicle with manual transmission, police say

Two teenagers were arrested in Maryland after a failed carjacking at an area gas station. (Source: Montgomery County Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GERMANTOWN, Md. (Gray News) - Police in Maryland say two teenagers have been arrested in a failed carjacking attempt at a gas station.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department said they have arrested and charged a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old for a strong-arm carjacking that occurred over the weekend.

Police said they responded to an area gas station after the teens forced their way into a man’s car who was pumping gas at the station.

The teen suspects grabbed the man and demanded his keys. Police said the victim followed their directions and the juveniles got into his car.

However, when the teens attempted to drive away, they were unable to drive the vehicle because it had a manual transmission, police said.

Authorities said they were able to catch the would-be carjackers a short time later nearby and took them into custody.

According to police, the teens have been charged as adults and are facing carjacking charges from the incident.

