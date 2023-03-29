CPD in search of woman accused of taking coat with money, keys

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are still investigating an unsolved crime that happened at the Winton Place St. Vincent de Paul in February, according to a Twitter post from District Five on Wednesday.

Police say that on Feb. 1 around 1 p.m., a woman left the outlet store on Chickering Avenue with someone’s jacket that contained a key fob to a vehicle and an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described by police as 35, 5′8″, and 160 pounds with blond hair.

Police also said that her first name is probably “Jennifer.”

If anyone has information in regard to this crime, contact Investigator Robert Bohl at 513-569-8533, or call CRIME STOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

