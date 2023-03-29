Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

CPD in search of woman accused of taking coat with money, keys

Police say the woman pictured is suspected of a theft offense that occurred in February.
Police say the woman pictured is suspected of a theft offense that occurred in February.(Cincinnati Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are still investigating an unsolved crime that happened at the Winton Place St. Vincent de Paul in February, according to a Twitter post from District Five on Wednesday.

Police say that on Feb. 1 around 1 p.m., a woman left the outlet store on Chickering Avenue with someone’s jacket that contained a key fob to a vehicle and an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described by police as 35, 5′8″, and 160 pounds with blond hair.

Police also said that her first name is probably “Jennifer.”

If anyone has information in regard to this crime, contact Investigator Robert Bohl at 513-569-8533, or call CRIME STOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School in Covington, according to...
NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs
An investigation is underway after six employees and an inmate at the Grant County Detention...
Fire chief suspects 6 NKY jail workers, inmate exposed to ‘fentanyl with some type of opioid in it’
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police

Latest News

Sydney Garcia-Tovar (left) and Jordan Spain (right)
Suspect charged as adult in slaying of Butler County teen
Northbound Colerain Avenue at westbound Interstate 275 and the ramp off westbound I-275 to...
NB Colerain Ave at WB I-275, off-ramp to Colerain closed for ‘at least hours’ due to semi crash
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Ohio native and "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes and members of the Ruby family will visit East...
Ruby family, ‘Yellowstone’ star partner to raise funds for East Palestine