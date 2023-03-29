Downtown Cincinnati restaurant named finalist for Best Restaurant in the country

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - It’s been a big day for the Greater Cincinnati restaurant industry.

One local chef and two restaurants have been named finalists for the 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards.

The nominees were announced Wednesday during a live ceremony at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world, recognizing exemplary talent in the culinary and food media industries.

Cincinnati is the only city in the country to have nominees in both Outstanding Restaurant and Best New Restaurant categories.

Here’s who has been nominated from Cincinnati:

Mita’s in downtown Cincinnati was nominated for Outstanding Restaurant, presented by Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water.

This award goes to a restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.

Four other restaurants are nominated:

Copine in Seattle, Washington;

Coracora in West Hartford, Connecticut;

Friday Saturday Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and

Lucia in Dallas, Texas.

Nolia Kitchen in Over-the-Rhine was nominated for Best New Restaurant.

This award goes to a restaurant opened between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2022 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, atmosphere, hospitality and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community, and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Nine other restaurants are nominated:

Causa in Washington, DC;

Dept of Culture in New York City, New York;

Don Artemio in Fort Worth, Texas;

Kann in Portland, Oregon;

Lupi & Iris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin;

Neng Jr.’s in Asheville, North Carolina;

Obélix in Chicago, Illinois;

Restaurant Beatrice in Dallas, Texas; and

Tatemó, in Houston, Texas.

And Elaine Uykimpang Bentz of Café Mochiko in East Walnut Hills has been nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

This category recognizes a pastry chef or baker who makes desserts, pastries or breads and demonstrates exceptional skills and can be affiliated with any food business.

Four others are nominated:

Veronika Baukema, Veronika’s Pastry Shop in Billings, Montna;

Vince Bugtong, ABACÁ in Oakland, California;

Margarita Manzke, République in Los Angeles, California; and

Shawn McKenzie in Café Cerés, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

