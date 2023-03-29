Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant named finalist for Best Restaurant in the country

It‘s turning out to be a bombshell year for Cincinnati restaurants in James Beard Awards, widely considered the Oscars of the culinary world.
One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with...
One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with seafood and hominy stew with lobster, shrimp, squid, red snapper, cilantro and avocado. The restaurant is owned by Jose Salazar, who is a James Beard nominated chef. Tim McLane is the executive chef. The restaurant features tapas from Spain and Latin America. It’s located at the corner of Fifth and Race streets in downtown Cincinnati. Friday, March 17, 2023.(LIZ DUFOUR/THE ENQUIRER)
By Emily DeLetter
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - It’s been a big day for the Greater Cincinnati restaurant industry.

One local chef and two restaurants have been named finalists for the 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards.

The nominees were announced Wednesday during a live ceremony at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world, recognizing exemplary talent in the culinary and food media industries.

Cincinnati is the only city in the country to have nominees in both Outstanding Restaurant and Best New Restaurant categories.

Here’s who has been nominated from Cincinnati:

Mita’s in downtown Cincinnati was nominated for Outstanding Restaurant, presented by Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water.

This award goes to a restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.

Four other restaurants are nominated:

  • Copine in Seattle, Washington;
  • Coracora in West Hartford, Connecticut;
  • Friday Saturday Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and
  • Lucia in Dallas, Texas.
Caption

Nolia Kitchen in Over-the-Rhine was nominated for Best New Restaurant.

This award goes to a restaurant opened between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2022 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, atmosphere, hospitality and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community, and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Nine other restaurants are nominated:

  • Causa in Washington, DC;
  • Dept of Culture in New York City, New York;
  • Don Artemio in Fort Worth, Texas;
  • Kann in Portland, Oregon;
  • Lupi & Iris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin;
  • Neng Jr.’s in Asheville, North Carolina;
  • Obélix in Chicago, Illinois;
  • Restaurant Beatrice in Dallas, Texas; and
  • Tatemó, in Houston, Texas.
Caption

And Elaine Uykimpang Bentz of Café Mochiko in East Walnut Hills has been nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

This category recognizes a pastry chef or baker who makes desserts, pastries or breads and demonstrates exceptional skills and can be affiliated with any food business.

Four others are nominated:

  • Veronika Baukema, Veronika’s Pastry Shop in Billings, Montna;
  • Vince Bugtong, ABACÁ in Oakland, California;
  • Margarita Manzke, République in Los Angeles, California; and
  • Shawn McKenzie in Café Cerés, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School in Covington, according to...
NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs
An investigation is underway after six employees and an inmate at the Grant County Detention...
Fire chief suspects 6 NKY jail workers, inmate exposed to ‘fentanyl with some type of opioid in it’
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police

Latest News

One of the tapas dishes served at Mita's is the pozole verde con mariscos. It’s made with...
Jose Salazar ofJose Salazar offers tapas at Mita's. A peek inside and on the menufers tapas at Mita's. A peek inside and on the menu
The sweet potato donuts with quark spread small plate, pictured, Friday, April 29, 2022, at...
Photos: Inside and on the menu at Nolia Kitchen
A group of Ohio senators announced bipartisan legislation Tuesday to end the death penalty.
Ohio senators introduce bipartisan bill to end of death penalty
Police say the woman pictured is suspected of a theft offense that occurred in February.
CPD in search of woman accused of taking coat with money, keys