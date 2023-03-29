Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving to benefit Tri-State childhood cancer organization

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving where 100% of the sub-shop’s sales will go to Tri-State charities.

This year, Jersey Mike’s 26 Greater Cincinnati locations will donate their sales to CancerFree KIDS.

CancerFree KIDS has helped many patients, including 5-year-old Declan Donovan.

When he was just two years old, Donovan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

He went through 67 weeks of chemo and six weeks of radiation.

Donovan is now 19 months in remission from cancer and his parents credit research from organizations like Cancer Free Kids with helping save their son’s life.

Declan (5) is in remission after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when he was 2. Wednesday is @jerseymikes Day of Giving. At all 26 Greater Cincy locations, 100% of sales will be donated to @Cancerfreekids They do pediatric cancer research. See his story Wed on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OrmZO4tg5n — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) March 28, 2023

You can support CancerFree KIDS by ordering from Jersey Mike’s in-person or online all day.

Find a Jersey Mike’s location near you here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.