Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving to benefit Tri-State childhood cancer organization

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide are giving 100% of all sales on its “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March.(Photo provided to KBTX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving where 100% of the sub-shop’s sales will go to Tri-State charities.

This year, Jersey Mike’s 26 Greater Cincinnati locations will donate their sales to CancerFree KIDS.

CancerFree KIDS has helped many patients, including 5-year-old Declan Donovan.

When he was just two years old, Donovan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

He went through 67 weeks of chemo and six weeks of radiation.

Donovan is now 19 months in remission from cancer and his parents credit research from organizations like Cancer Free Kids with helping save their son’s life.

You can support CancerFree KIDS by ordering from Jersey Mike’s in-person or online all day.

Find a Jersey Mike’s location near you here.

