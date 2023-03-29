Kentucky General Assembly overrides governor’s veto on heavily debated transgender, education bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kentucky General Assembly voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 150, a heavily debated act relating to minors, children in the classroom and parental rights.

S.B. 150 will create multiple rules and policies for public schools, educators and doctors, which include:

A ban on gender-affirming services for minors, such as hormones from a doctor or surgeries.

Requiring educators to notify parents about what they will be teaching in the classroom, especially when it is of sexual nature.

Prohibiting educators from talking about sexuality with students in the classroom.

Requiring educators to report to parents if there is a change in their child’s emotional, mental or physical health.

Requiring schools to create a bathroom policy based on students’ birth sex.

Originally, S.B. 150 was a bill relating to communication between educators and parents regarding how their children will be taught with parental approval. However, legislatures made a last-minute change to the bill prior on March 16.

The House Education Committee added sections from House Bill 470, which bans medical professionals from providing gender-affirming services to minors, even if the parents consent.

The bill passed the House, and went back to the Senate for a vote where it passed 30-7 just before the veto period.

Now that the General Assembly has overridden the governor’s veto, Rep. Rachel Robert (D-Newport) says that she expects there to be several lawsuits.

“QUOTE FROM TODAY”

Protestors could be heard from outside the walls of the Kentucky capitol, and some even lined the gallery of the Senate and House Chambers while legislatures debated the bill.

S.B. 150 will create multiple rules and policies for public schools, educators and doctors, which include:

A ban on gender-affirming services for minors, such as hormones from a doctor or surgeries.

Requiring educators to notify parents about what they will be teaching in the classroom, especially when it is of sexual nature.

Prohibiting educators from talking about sexuality with students in the classroom.

Requiring educators to report to parents if there is a change in their child’s emotional, mental or physical health.

Requiring schools to create a bathroom policy based on students’ birth sex.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.