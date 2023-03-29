Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man, 81, accused of ‘gruesome’ murders of wife, daughter with ax

Police say 81-year-old Reginald Maclaren is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of...
Police say 81-year-old Reginald Maclaren is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife and adult daughter.(Source: Gray News)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (Gray News) - An 81-year-old Colorado man is facing first-degree murder charges after police say he confessed to killing his wife and adult daughter.

Reginald Maclaren, 81, called police just after 6 p.m. Saturday to report his wife and adult daughter had been murdered, according to a police press release. He said he believed he knew the suspect and that they had used a hammer.

Officers responded to Reginald Maclaren’s apartment, where they found two victims in large trash cans in the living room and kitchen area. Both victims had substantial injuries and showed no signs of life, the press release said.

The victims were identified in an arrest affidavit as 70-year-old Bethany Maclaren and 35-year-old Ruth Jennifer Maclaren, The Denver Post reports.

Police say investigators determined both victims were killed with an ax, and one of them was dismembered with a saw.

“Some of our detectives have been detectives for 20 years, and they described this as one of the most gruesome crime scenes that they’ve ever been a part of,” said Englewood Police Division Chief Tracy Jones at a news conference Tuesday.

Detectives established probable cause to arrest Reginald Maclaren on first-degree murder charges, according to the press release. Jones said the 81-year-old eventually confessed after speaking with detectives.

KUSA reports that Reginald Maclaren told detectives he killed his family because he lost his job, had no money left for rent and did not want them to be homeless, according to the arrest affidavit. He allegedly told police he “does not regret” the murders of his family because he “knows they are in a better place,” the affidavit said.

Reginald Maclaren is expected to appear in court sometime this week.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School in Covington, according to...
NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter

Latest News

Sheriff: 6 employees at NKY jail exposed to substance, treated for overdose
One person was hurt and rushed to the hospital in a College Hill crash early Wednesday,...
1 hospitalized in College Hill crash
Seven people are displaced from an overnight apartment fire in North College Hill including two...
7 displaced, 2 hospitalized in North College Hill fire
While President Joe Biden and other Democratic lawmakers want gun control legislation, many in...
Biden, Dems calling for gun control after Nashville school shooting