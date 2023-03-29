Man accused of setting fire inside East Price Hill Kroger

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces two felony counts of aggravated arson Tuesday after being accused of setting a fire inside a Kroger in East Price Hill, according to a Cincinnati Police Department arrest report.

The report says Michael Peterson, 38, walked into the Warsaw Avenue Kroger on March 26 around midnight and took lighter fluid and a stuffed animal pillow from a shelf.

Police say Peterson took the items into a restroom near the front of the store and lit them on fire, then walked out of the store.

While he was in custody, the arrest report says officers found a glass pipe inside the fanny pack Peterson was wearing, as well as a “clear rock substance” wrapped in blue paper inside his sock.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Peterson is also charged with possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and one count of drug abuse.

Peterson’s bond is set at $200,000 for the counts of aggravated arson and he awaits trial on April 7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.