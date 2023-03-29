Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

NKY father, Damar Hamlin urge AED programs in schools nationwide

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin waves after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page...
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin waves after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page Community Award during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WXIX) - A Kentucky father and Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin urged Congress Wednesday to make automated external defibrillators (AED) and AED training programs accessible to schools nationwide.

The Access to AEDs Act will make CPR and AED training programs available to students, staff, and sports volunteers.

According to American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown, nearly one out of every ten people who suffer from cardiac arrest die before they arrive at a hospital.

“90 percent of the 350,000 people who will suffer an out-of-the-hospital cardiac arrest this year will not survive,” Brown said.

Brown says cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for kids and teens in America simply because of a lack of AED and CPR knowledge.

That is what Matthew Mangine Sr. says cost his son Matthew Mangine Jr. his life on June 16, 2020.

“There were five AEDs on campus, yet no one retrieved an AED to apply to Matthew due to a lack of proper training, and because the coach was never given an emergency action plan, nor was told where the nearest AED was,” Mangine Sr. said.

Mangine Sr. says an AED was 215 feet away from the soccer field where his son collapsed and later died.

“By the time the ambulance arrived, it was too late. We had already lost our beautiful firstborn son,” he said.

Brown says the Mangines’ story is far too familiar throughout America and says if the AEDs ACT is passed, it will teach schools nationwide four easy steps to save a life: early recognition, calling 911, first responders administering high-quality CPR and access to and using a defibrillator.

The American Heart Association says those steps saved a life on January 2 at Paycor Stadium when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.

“Thankfully, the medical team with the Buffalo Bills were prepared, and they saved my life,” said Hamlin.

He says it’s time for everyone to have the same medical support he had.

“The access to AEDs Act will ensure that schools are just as prepared as those on the sideline of an NFL game. It will also support the purchase of AEDs for schools and emergency response plans,” Hamlin said.

The legislation would improve access to AEDs in public and private elementary and secondary schools.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School in Covington, according to...
NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs
An investigation is underway after six employees and an inmate at the Grant County Detention...
Fire chief suspects 6 NKY jail workers, inmate exposed to ‘fentanyl with some type of opioid in it’
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police

Latest News

Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
This is a breaking news graphic for WXIX
Shelter-in-place order issued due to barge fire on Ohio River
4-year-old Bryson Brooks and 2-year-old Alaiya Encarnacion
Mother charged in death of her children after West Chester apartment fire
Kentucky legislatures override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto on SB 150.
Kentucky General Assembly overrides governor’s veto on heavily debated transgender, education bill