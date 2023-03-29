NB Colerain Ave at WB I-275, off-ramp to Colerain closed for ‘at least hours’ due to semi crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Colerain Avenue at westbound Interstate 275 and the ramp off westbound I-275 to Colerain Avenue are both expected to be shut down “for at least hours” due to a crash involving a dump truck, a police spokesman says.

The semi wrecked on its side as it headed off the westbound I-275 ramp onto Colerain Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Jim Love, spokesman for Colerain Township police.

The truck is not a Rumpke truck but it was hauling trash when it overturned, according to Love.

“It’s going to be a pretty good cleanup,” he says.

Southbound Colerain Township remains open.

So are the other three exit ramps at that interchange.

No one was hurt, Love said.

The driver was reportedly able to get out of the massive vehicle, dispatchers confirm.

Love said it is not believed to be hauling any hazardous materials.

Police suggest the following detour for drivers off northbound Colerain Avenue: Turn right onto Springdale Road, left on Pippin Road, go up one block, and take left on Struble Road and you can take that to return to Colerain.

Or, drivers can turn right off northbound Colerain to Compton and Springdale roads, turn left on Hamilton Avenue and follow that north to I-275.

Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is another route off Colerain Avenue to reach I-275.

