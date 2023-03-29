Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

NB Colerain Ave at WB I-275, off-ramp to Colerain closed for ‘at least hours’ due to semi crash

Northbound Colerain Avenue at westbound Interstate 275 and the ramp off westbound I-275 to...
Northbound Colerain Avenue at westbound Interstate 275 and the ramp off westbound I-275 to Colerain Avenue are both expected to be shut down “for at least hours” due to a crash involving a dump truck, a police spokesman says(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Colerain Avenue at westbound Interstate 275 and the ramp off westbound I-275 to Colerain Avenue are both expected to be shut down “for at least hours” due to a crash involving a dump truck, a police spokesman says.

The semi wrecked on its side as it headed off the westbound I-275 ramp onto Colerain Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to Jim Love, spokesman for Colerain Township police.

The truck is not a Rumpke truck but it was hauling trash when it overturned, according to Love.

“It’s going to be a pretty good cleanup,” he says.

Southbound Colerain Township remains open.

So are the other three exit ramps at that interchange.

No one was hurt, Love said.

The driver was reportedly able to get out of the massive vehicle, dispatchers confirm.

Love said it is not believed to be hauling any hazardous materials.

Police suggest the following detour for drivers off northbound Colerain Avenue: Turn right onto Springdale Road, left on Pippin Road, go up one block, and take left on Struble Road and you can take that to return to Colerain.

Or, drivers can turn right off northbound Colerain to Compton and Springdale roads, turn left on Hamilton Avenue and follow that north to I-275.

Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is another route off Colerain Avenue to reach I-275.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School in Covington, according to...
NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs
An investigation is underway after six employees and an inmate at the Grant County Detention...
Fire chief suspects 6 NKY jail workers, inmate exposed to ‘fentanyl with some type of opioid in it’
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police

Latest News

Police say the woman pictured is suspected of a theft offense that occurred in February.
CPD in search of woman accused of taking coat with money, keys
Sydney Garcia-Tovar (left) and Jordan Spain (right)
Suspect charged as adult in slaying of Butler County teen
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Ohio native and "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes and members of the Ruby family will visit East...
Ruby family, ‘Yellowstone’ star partner to raise funds for East Palestine