Opening Day will be Dry!

Friday and Saturday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS!
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FRIDAY AND SATURDAY ARE FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS

The latest Ohio River forecast, as of 8:30 pm, for Cincinnati says the river is about at crest and will fall to Action Stage 40′, during the day Wednesday.

Wednesday will be mainly dry and warmer. High 56. There is a small chance for a stray shower tomorrow evening, otherwise it will be dry and warmer.

Opening Day looks about perfect. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. It will be a little chilly in the morning but by the parade and first pitch, the weather will be just about as good as it gets this time of year. The temperature at first pitch will be near 60º.

A strong front will bring us the chance for strong to possibly severe storms Friday and Saturday morning. Winds will be high with gusts approaching 50mph at times. Rainfall totals look to be around an inch.

The rain will end Saturday morning with a high of 60. Sunday and Monday look great with more storms possible Tuesday.

