Price Hill Library welcomes robot created by 9-year-old boy with big dreams

Royce Lugo wants to become an engineer when he grows up.
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 9-year-old boy from Price Hill has built and programmed a robot that he says is not only his best friend but also his inspiration for a future career.

Royce Lugo has proudly put his robot, “Rolls Royce,” on display at the Price Hill Library. It’s the first time he’s ever built and programmed something, two skills he says he wants to use when he grows up.

“My grandpa helped me,” Royce said. “It was hard. It took me a long time.”

Rolls Royce can follow commands and walk with Royce hand-in-hand.

“It’s so nice to see young people come into the branch and then interacting with other customers and showing this is a place for minds of all kinds and all ages,” Royce said.

The 9-year-old expects to be doing a lot of designing and programming when he grows up.

“I want to be an engineer because I will remember when I made this and I will think about the engineer,” he said.

