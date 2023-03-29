Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Probe of chocolate factory blast focuses on gas pipeline

Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a...
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania, Saturday, March 25. (AP Photo/Michael Rubinkam)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal safety officials are investigating the role of a natural gas pipeline in a fatal blast at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday.

Friday’s powerful explosion at R.M. Palmer Co. killed seven people, sent 10 to the hospital and damaged several other buildings in West Reading, a small town 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, where the 75-year-old, family-owned company has long had a factory.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced the probe late Tuesday afternoon, calling the incident a “natural gas” explosion and fire. The agency has preliminary information from local authorities and a natural gas utility that a gas pipeline was involved, an agency spokesperson, Keith Holloway, told The Associated Press.

NTSB is investigating “what caused, how and why the explosion occurred,” according to Holloway.

Other local, state and federal investigations are ongoing.

Pennsylvania State Police have said “everything’s on the table” as fire marshals also try to pinpoint the origin and cause. Some workers told relatives they smelled natural gas before the blast, although the gas utility UGI said it received no reports of a gas leak.

“UGI is cooperating with authorities in the investigation concerning the incident at R.M. Palmer,” utility spokesperson Joe Swope said late Tuesday. He directed further questions to the NTSB.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best BBQ spot in all of Ohio is a Loveland spot called Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery,...
Cincinnati restaurant ranked as best BBQ spot in Ohio
Police have not said if anyone was inside the home or parked vehicles when they were hit Monday.
Driver going 90mph on Hamilton street hits house, parked cars: Police
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
John Carter appears for arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Monday, March 27,...
Katelyn Markham murder case: $1M bond for fiancé, prosecutor reveals writings signed with his name
Samuel Morren, 47, was arrested Tuesday at Holmes High School in Covington, according to...
NKY teacher arrested after posting child porn on social media: Court docs

Latest News

Royce Lugo and his robot, “Rolls Royce,” at the Price Hill Library.
Price Hill Library welcomes robot created by 9-year-old boy with big dreams
Hamilton woman wants dog that killed hers ‘put down’
Butler County woman wants dog that killed hers ‘put down’
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Court reinstates Adnan Syed’s conviction in ‘Serial’ case