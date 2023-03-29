Semi crash closes NB Colerain Ave at WB I-275

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Colerain Avenue is shut down at westbound Interstate 275 due to a semi crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The driver was reportedly able to get out of the massive vehicle after it wrecked on its side around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers confirm.

It’s not clear how long this main north-south artery in western Hamilton County will be partially blocked.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.