Semi crash closes NB Colerain Ave at WB I-275

Northbound Colerain Avenue is shut down at westbound Interstate 275 due to a semi crash,...
Northbound Colerain Avenue is shut down at westbound Interstate 275 due to a semi crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Northbound Colerain Avenue is shut down at westbound Interstate 275 due to a semi crash, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The driver was reportedly able to get out of the massive vehicle after it wrecked on its side around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, dispatchers confirm.

It’s not clear how long this main north-south artery in western Hamilton County will be partially blocked.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

