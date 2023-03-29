Contests
Shelter-in-place order lifted after crews fight barge fire on Ohio River

First responders say there is no harm to the general public.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A maintenance barge caught fire on the Ohio River near Sayler Park on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Cincinnati police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 p.m. between Bender Road and Anderson Ferry Road.

In response to the fire, first responders issued a shelter-in-place for residents within 0.5 miles of the location and were told to turn off their HVAC and not go outside.

However, the fire department lifted the shelter-in-place around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was smoky due to diesel fuel stored on the barge, a Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center spokesperson says, and light smoke is expected to continue throughout the night.

“There are no other chemicals, no hazard other than that smoke, which can be kind of irritating,” Cincinnati Asst. Fire Chief Matt Flagler explained.

It is unknown what caused the fire to start, but Cincinnati police say there are no injuries as of now.

The Cincinnati Fire Department is still investigating.

This was the second barge-related incident on the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Louisville in the last 48 hours. Our sister station reports two barges broke loose from a vessel near the McAlpine Dam early Tuesday.

One of the cargo holds contained around 1,400 tons of methanol, though air quality samples have not shown evidence of hazards that pose a health risk, officials have said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

