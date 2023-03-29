Shelter-in-place order lifted after crews fight barge fire on Ohio River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A maintenance barge caught fire on the Ohio River near Sayler Park on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Cincinnati police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 p.m. between Bender Road and Anderson Ferry Road.

In response to the fire, first responders issued a shelter-in-place for residents within 0.5 miles of the location and were told to turn off their HVAC and not go outside.

However, the fire department lifted the shelter-in-place around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

#CincyAlert – ALL CLEAR – The shelter-in-place order has been lifted in the area of the barge fire on the Ohio River. Light smoke expected to continue tonight. — Cincinnati 911 (@Cincy911) March 29, 2023

The fire was smoky due to diesel fuel stored on the barge, a Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center spokesperson says, and light smoke is expected to continue throughout the night.

“There are no other chemicals, no hazard other than that smoke, which can be kind of irritating,” Cincinnati Asst. Fire Chief Matt Flagler explained.

It is unknown what caused the fire to start, but Cincinnati police say there are no injuries as of now.

The Cincinnati Fire Department is still investigating.

Per @CincyFireEMS, No injuries and no harms to the general public. https://t.co/08JfLwmfTP — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) March 29, 2023

This was the second barge-related incident on the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Louisville in the last 48 hours. Our sister station reports two barges broke loose from a vessel near the McAlpine Dam early Tuesday.

One of the cargo holds contained around 1,400 tons of methanol, though air quality samples have not shown evidence of hazards that pose a health risk, officials have said.

