Sheriff: 7 employees at NKY jail exposed to substance, treated for OD

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after seven employees at the Grant County Detention Center were exposed to an unknown substance, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Jailer Mike Webster, four deputy jailers and a nurse responded to a medical emergency in a cell sometime Tuesday, sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Seven employees who were exposed to the contraband substance were “narcaned” and “treated for overdose,” the release states.

Williamstown Fire Department confirmed overnight all were treated with Narcan and released from the hospital.

Narcan is a name-brand version of the opioid antidote naloxone.

It reverses the effects of exposure to opioids including heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises naloxone can be used as a precaution even in the absence of direct exposure to an opioid due to its safety and lack of serious side effects.

Kentucky State Police are assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office to investigate and remove the contraband substance from the jail.

