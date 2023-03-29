Warm and sunny for Reds’ Opening Day, FIRST ALERT for Friday and Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds increase Wednesday afternoon as a weak front approaches the Ohio Valley. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles for folks in Fayette, Union, Butler and Warren counties; otherwise expect filtered sunshine under variably cloudy skies. Afternoon highs are in the mid 50s with breezy

It’ll be another chilly night with mostly clear skies. Widespread frost will be likely on Thursday morning as lows fall in the upper 20s and low 30s. However, temperatures will warm up quickly during the day! Opening Day looks about perfect with abundant sunshine. At the start of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, temperatures will be at 49º. The temperature at first pitch (4:10 p.m.) will be near 60º.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due to threats of severe weather and strong winds, respectively.

Clouds move in Thursday night and rain arrives on Friday morning, leaving a wet morning commute. Widespread rain showers are expected for much of the day, but Friday evening and overnight will have threats of strong to severe weather.

Part of the FOX19 NOW viewing area are under a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) of severe weather. The main threat is damaging winds, but there could also be damaging hail and even an isolated tornado in severe storms Friday night. Areas with the most likelihood to see severe weather will be our western counties, while areas to the east will have the lower-end threat of severe weather.

The rain will end Saturday morning as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. Total rainfall amounts will be between a half an inch to an inch and a half. Highs will occur in the late morning in the mid 50s before falling in the 40s during the afternoon. In addition to the cooler weather, strong winds will be in the tri-state with wind gusts between 40-50 miles per hour. Threats of tree limbs down and power outages are again possible for the first half of the weekend.

Sunday is quiet with sunshine after a chilly start in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s.

Next week starts off very warm with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, but chances for showers and storms arrive Tuesday and remain active through the middle of next week. Stay tuned as a few storms on Tuesday night into Wednesday could be strong.

