21-year-old charged with attempted murder in Northern Kentucky shooting, troopers say

Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Pendleton County
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Pendleton County man after he allegedly shot someone Wednesday evening, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers arrested 21-year-old Clayton Latham Thursday for attempted murder, Trooper David Jones said.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at a home on Ruby Ridge Road Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Jones explained.

Troopers say an altercation between the two subjects led to Latham firing one shot at the man.

The shooting victim was transported by air care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Jones said.

Latham also sustained non-firearm-related injuries and was taken by EMS to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Grant County, Kentucky State Police added.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Latham is being held without bond at the Bourbon County Detention Center and is facing one attempted murder charge, one assault charge and one possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is revealed.

