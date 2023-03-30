BMV says disabled vets mistakenly charged for specialty plates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says it will give refunds to disabled veterans who paid for specialty license plates that should have been free.

“The BMV recently determined it did not implement a change in Ohio law that allows certain disabled veterans to receive up to two free disabled veteran license plates and/or military license plates,” a news release said.

The BMV estimates nearly 2,000 vets were improperly charged for those license plates, as well as fees and taxes, since the law went into effect in October 2019.

The amount of each refund will vary based on local fees and taxes and the average refund will be around $60, according to the BMV.

“The BMV deeply regrets this error,” Charlie Norman, Ohio BMV Registrar, said. “We are grateful for Ohio veterans’ sacrifice and their service to our state and our country. We are undertaking an internal review to determine why the legislative change wasn’t adopted in a timely manner to ensure that this will not happen in the future.”

The BMV is in the process of contacting all veterans who were improperly charged for the license plates and refunds will be processed within the next month, the release said.

