Prosecutor: Clermont County public official indicted on sex charges

The charges come after a sheriff’s office investigation.
Windell “Frank” Morrow
Windell “Frank” Morrow(Clermont County Prosecutor's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The executive director of Clermont County Veterans Services has been charged with multiple sex crimes, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve.

A Clermont County grand jury on Thursday indicted Windell “Frank” Morrow, 53, on two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count each of sexual imposition and unlawful restraint with a sexual motivation.

The sheriff’s office launched an investigation “immediately” after learning of the alleged crimes, according to the prosecutor.

Tekulve says the alleged crimes did not occur at the Veterans Services.

Morrow is behind bars at the Clermont County Jail following his arrest on Thursday.

He will be arraigned on Friday in the Clermont County Court of Common Pleas.

If convicted on all counts, he could spend up to three years in prison and 120 days in jail, Tekulve says.

County veterans service commissions are statutory agencies of the state of Ohio that provide emergency financial assistance to veterans, spouses, dependent children and surviving spouses. They also help veterans get earned benefits from federal, state and local governments.

Morrow served in the U.S. Air Force from 1989-92, according to Clermont County Veterans Services. He joined the agency in 2001 as an assistant service officer and was promoted to executive director in 2018.

He is also an adjunct professor of business management at the University of Cincinnati, according to Clermont County Veterans Services.

“Regardless of who the victim is or who the perpetrator is, the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office, along with Law Enforcement, will do everything within our power to administer justice,” Tekulve said. “Together we strive to safeguard victims of all ages and walks of life.”

