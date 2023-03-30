Coroner identifies body found Northern Kentucky University’s campus

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The body found on Northern Kentucky University’s campus on March 12 has been identified.

According to the Campbell County Coroner, the deceased is Gary Randall, whose body had been in the woods for several years.

The coroner says no foul play was involved, but his cause of death has not yet been determined.

In addition, Randall was not a student at NKU, nor was he affiliated with the school, a university spokesperson said.

Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Eddie Howard released a statement Thursday morning.

“We want to reassure our students, faculty and staff that Northern Kentucky University is a safe, secure campus. This case was an isolated incident and at no point was anyone on our campus in any danger. We are grateful to Chief Gaffin, the entire NKU Police Department, the Campbell County Coroner’s Office and the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team for their tireless efforts to bring this case to a close. We send our condolences and hope this brings closure to the family of Mr. Randall.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.