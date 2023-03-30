Contests
Coroner identifies body found Northern Kentucky University’s campus

A body was found on Northern Kentucky University's campus on March 12, 2023.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The body found on Northern Kentucky University’s campus on March 12 has been identified.

According to the Campbell County Coroner, the deceased is Gary Randall, whose body had been in the woods for several years.

The coroner says no foul play was involved, but his cause of death has not yet been determined.

In addition, Randall was not a student at NKU, nor was he affiliated with the school, a university spokesperson said.

Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Eddie Howard released a statement Thursday morning.

“We want to reassure our students, faculty and staff that Northern Kentucky University is a safe, secure campus. This case was an isolated incident and at no point was anyone on our campus in any danger. We are grateful to Chief Gaffin, the entire NKU Police Department, the Campbell County Coroner’s Office and the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team for their tireless efforts to bring this case to a close. We send our condolences and hope this brings closure to the family of Mr. Randall.”

